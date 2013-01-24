Home
    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow!

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

      Rehydrate with crisp tasting water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Rehydrate and replenish with crisp and pure tasting water

      Made of innovative activated carbon fibre, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filtration capacity
        200 L

      • Input water conditions

        Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Mains tap water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • *Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

