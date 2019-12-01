Discontinued
AWP261/10
Clean water made easy
With a multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this replacement filter reduces chlorine, particles and microplastics and removes up to 99.9% of bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.
It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.
The 3 stage ultrafiltration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon and hollow fibre membrane, which effectively reduces chlorine, pesticides, chemicals and up to 99.9% bacteria*. It also reduces particles down to 0.01 micron including microplastics for crisp and pure-tasting water, while retaining beneficial minerals.
Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.