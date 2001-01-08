Search terms

1

Portable Cassette Player

AQ6595/00C
  • Slim Design, big bass performance Slim Design, big bass performance Slim Design, big bass performance
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Cassette Player

    AQ6595/00C

    Slim Design, big bass performance

    High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Cassette Player

    Slim Design, big bass performance

    High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

    Slim Design, big bass performance

    High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Cassette Player

    Slim Design, big bass performance

    High-performance personal stereo cassette player that also lets you play your favourite radio stations. Dynamic bass boost for a great sound through the stereo in-earphones supplied.

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock

      Slim Design, big bass performance

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5 mW
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic bass boost 2 steps
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Tape Selector Fe/Cr
        Number of decks
        1

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        3.4 mm, 3 V
        Headphones
        3.5 mm

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        32.5  mm
        Product height
        88  mm
        Product width
        114  mm
        Product weight
        0.175  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AA
        • R6
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.