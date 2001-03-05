Search terms

Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

AQ6345/00
    -{discount-value}

    Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

    Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

    Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

    Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

      High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        150 mW
        Sound Enhancement
        Noise Reduction
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Cue
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Pause key
        • Tape Counter
        Number of decks
        1

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        3 V
        Headphones
        3.5 mm

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        34  mm
        Product height
        112  mm
        Product width
        91  mm
        Product weight
        0.24  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AA
        • R6
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

