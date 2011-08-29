Home
Clock Radio

AJB3552/12
      Big display. Big sound.

      • Big display
      • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
      • Alarm
      • Time and alarm backup

      Large, clear, black-gloss display

      The large, black-gloss display clearly shows the time, station information, and DAB signal strength. You can adjust the display brightness or set this alarm clock to adjust brightness automatically. In bright daylight, you'll still be able to read the time. At night, the display dims so the glow won't disturb your sleep.

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

      The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

      Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

      From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations. Press the Dynamic Bass Boost button to fill out low tones at any volume.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        DAB
        • Band III
        • Info display
        • Smart Scan
        • Menu
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Sound

        Volume Control
        Volume Control rotary/encoder
        Output power (RMS)
        1.5 W
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        Alarms
        • 24-hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Gentle Wake
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC mains
        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        63  mm
        Product height
        92  mm
        Product width
        172  mm
        Packaging Depth
        82  mm
        Packaging Height
        105  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        245  mm

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.