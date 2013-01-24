Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Portable Radio

AE2160/00C
Find support for this product
  • 300 hours battery life 300 hours battery life 300 hours battery life
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    AE2160/00C
    Find support for this product

    300 hours battery life

    Philips portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to blend easily into any space. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Portable Radio

    300 hours battery life

    Philips portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to blend easily into any space. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      300 hours battery life

      • FM/MW, Analog tuning
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery or AC operated
      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        tone control
        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        300 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5 mm)

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.52  kg
        Main unit depth
        60  mm
        Main unit height
        135  mm
        Main unit width
        210  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.