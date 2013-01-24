Home
9145C1
    Feel safe, drive safe

Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price.

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

      Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        45  W

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8711559529745
        EAN3
        8727900370737
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Product description

        Application
        • Daytime running light
        • Front fog
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Standard
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H10
        Designation
        9145C1
        Base
        PY20d

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.313  kg
        Height
        7.8  cm
        Length
        23.8  cm
        Width
        9.3  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        26.8  g
        Height
        7.6  cm
        Length
        4.55  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Net weight per piece
        19.8  g
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Width
        4.55  cm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        9145C1
        Ordering code
        52974530

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard
        Product highlight
        Philips standard bulbs

