Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition
Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection, and you're ready for instant content protection.
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
Enhanced thermal management, High TNI Liquid Crystals panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures (sunlight or other) up to 3000 cd/m². Display polariser compatible with polarised sunglasses for sunlight readability.
High-brightness, street-facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting shop exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 3000 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.
Connectivity
Picture/Display
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Multimedia Applications
Accessories
Miscellaneous
