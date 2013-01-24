Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- Quick start guide
- IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
- Remote Control and AAA Batteries
Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Sound
Accessories
Multimedia Applications
Miscellaneous