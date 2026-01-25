Signage Solutions

Discontinued
65BDL3650QE/02
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.
Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring that display specs stay up to the moment for longer.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the Internet using the optional CRD22 Wi-Fi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.