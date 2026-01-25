Signage Solutions

ProductsSupport

65BDL3650QE/02

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.
EcoDesign 18/7 display

Display better

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

100% recycled and recyclable packaging

Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.

Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring that display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

Connect and control your content via the cloud

Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the Internet using the optional CRD22 Wi-Fi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.

Technical specifications

