Search terms

Signage Solutions H-Line Display

55BDL4002H/00
  • Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL4002H/00

    Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition

    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition

    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

    Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition

    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition

    Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Vibrant visibility in any lighting condition

      High bright 24/7 display

      • 55"
      • 2500 cd/m²
      • Full HD
      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection, and you're ready for instant content protection.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Designed for extreme conditions

      Enhanced thermal management, High TNI Liquid Crystals panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures (sunlight or other) up to 2500 cd/m². Display polariser compatible with polarised sunglasses for sunlight readability.

      Full HD resolution street signage

      High-brightness, street-facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting shop exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 2500 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x 2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        • HDMI
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        245  W
        Consumption (Max)
        430 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6
        Set Width
        1248.6  mm
        Product weight
        30.37  kg
        Set Height
        719.4  mm
        Set Depth
        85  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        49.16  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.32  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.35  inch
        Bezel width
        17.5 mm (even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        66.95  lb
        Smart insert height
        100  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • MPEG4
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC Switch Cover
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
        • Philips logo (x 1)
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • Remote control and AAA batteries
        • USB Cover and screw x 1
        • Wire Clamper (x 3)
        • AC Power Cord
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        • Open-frame kit

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • UL/cUL
        • CB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
          Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.