Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

55BDL3550Q/00
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    55BDL3550Q/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional 4K Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional 4K Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Stand out

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional 4K Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Stand out

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional 4K Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Similar products

    See all led

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.

      Connect and control your content over the internet

      Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 x 0.315 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
        Operating system
        Android 8.0
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75 Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75 Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
        • USB 2.0 (x 2)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable/disable Philips logo
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Remote control signal
        Lockable

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        13.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Set Width
        1241.8  mm
        Set Height
        712.6  mm
        Set Depth
        63.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.89  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.06  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        VESA Mount
        400 mm x 400 mm, M6
        Product weight
        16.6  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        36.60  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Max)
        175 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        125  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        • VP8
        USB Playback Picture
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo
        • USB Cover and screw (x 2)
        Stand
        BM05922(optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • VCCI

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
        • Dual core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        • 2 GB DDR3
        • 8 GB eMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.