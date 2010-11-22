Search terms

Professional LED LCD TV

46HFL4382D/10
    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

      with brilliant LED picture performance

      • 117 cm (46") Signature
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      HD Natural Motion for ultra-smooth motion in Full HD movies

      Philips invented HD Natural Motion to minimise juddering effects that are visible with movie-based picture content. The award winning algorithm estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and recorded movie material (such as DVD and Blu-ray Disc). The resulting smooth motion reproduction and excellent sharpness take the viewing experience to a higher level.

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      USB for fantastic multimedia playback

      The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, MP3 music and video files on most USB sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot on the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on-screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

      Full HD TV with Pixel Plus HD for better details and clarity

      Pixel Plus HD offers the unique combination of ultimate sharpness, natural detail, vivid colours and smooth natural motion on all qualities of HD, standard TV signals and multimedia content, for high definition displays. Artifacts and noise in all sources from multimedia to standard definition TV and also in highly compressed HD are detected and reduced, ensuring that the picture is clear and razor sharp.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Volume limitation

      This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Programmable Switch On Channel

      Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

      Advanced EPG and channel list

      The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

      One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Active Control + Light sensor
        • Colour Enhancement
        • Digital Noise Reduction
        • Luminance Transient Improver
        • 2D/3D noise reduction
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 100 Hz Clear LCD
        • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
        • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
        • HD Natural Motion
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        2  ms
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)
        Peak Luminance ratio
        65  %
        Screen enhancement
        Anti-Reflection coated screen

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL I
        • PAL B/G
        • PAL D/K
        • SECAM B/G
        • SECAM D/K
        • SECAM L/L'
        • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
        Digital TV
        • DVB Terrestrial*
        • DVB-C MPEG4
        • DVB-T MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB memory class device

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Child Lock+Parental Control
        Ease of Installation
        • Programme Name
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Sorting
        Ease of Use
        • Smart Picture
        • Smart Sound
        Clock
        Sleep Timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • unscaled (1080p dot by dot)
        • Auto Format
        Multimedia
        USB autobreak-in
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Teletext
        1200-page Hypertext
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Mono
        • Stereo
        • Nicam Stereo

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        Front/Side connections
        • USB
        • HDMI v1.3
        Ext 1 Scart
        • Audio L/R
        • RGB
        HDMI 2
        HDMI v1.3
        Other connections
        Headphone out
        Ext 2
        • Audio L/R in
        • YPbPr in

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240 V ~ ;50-60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.15 W
        Power consumption (typical)
        109  W
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.01
        Annual energy consumption
        159.14  kW·h
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        198  mm
        Product weight
        17.9  kg
        Set Width
        1122  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1122  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Box height
        773  mm
        Box width
        1349  mm
        Set Height
        685  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        26.4  kg
        Set Depth
        87  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        731  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        268  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        21.3  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
          • Annual energy consumption is calculated using the typical power consumption of 4 hours per day, 365 days per year.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
