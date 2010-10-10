Search terms

Professional LED LCD TV

40HFL7382A/10
    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

      Be part of the action!

      with Ambilight in an ultra-thin design

      • 40" Signature
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      Ambilight Spectra 2 widens the viewing experience

      Ambilight Spectra 2 widens the viewing experience

      Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light, on two sides of the TV, from the back of the screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the picture, creating an immersive viewing experience. With Ambilight Spectra 2 movies truly come to life!

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      100 Hz Clear LCD, 2 ms performance for superb motion sharpness

      100 Hz Clear LCD, 2 ms performance for superb motion sharpness

      100 Hz Clear LCD creates extreme motion sharpness. The Double Frame Rate Insertion increases the sharpness of motion reproduction to more than twice that of conventional LCD, resulting in a performance with a response time of 2 milliseconds. Now you can enjoy clear images even with fast on-screen motion.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Welcome message on screen display

      A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

      Volume limitation

      This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Programmable Switch On Channel

      Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

      Advanced EPG and channel list

      The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

      One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight light system
        LED-wide colour
        Dimming Function
        Manual and via Light Sensor

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        40  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        102  cm
        Colour cabinet
        Silver-brushed deco-front with black cabinet
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Active Control + Light sensor
        • Digital Noise Reduction
        • Luminance Transient Improver
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • 100 Hz Clear LCD
        • HD Natural Motion
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        2  ms
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)
        Peak Luminance ratio
        65  %
        Screen enhancement
        Anti-Reflection coated screen
        Colour processing
        4 trillion colours (14-bit RGB)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        DVB COFDM 2K/8K
        Digital TV
        • DVB Terrestrial*
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Child Lock+Parental Control
        Ease of Installation
        • Programme Name
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Sorting
        Ease of Use
        • Smart Picture
        • Smart Sound
        Clock
        Sleep Timer
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Welcome message
        • Volume limitation
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • unscaled (1080p dot by dot)
        • Auto Format
        Multimedia
        USB autobreak-in
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Teletext
        1200-page Hypertext
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W (2 x 10 W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Mono
        • Stereo
        • Nicam Stereo

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        Front/Side connections
        USB
        Ext 1 Scart
        • Audio L/R
        • RGB
        HDMI 1
        HDMI v1.3
        Ext 2 Scart
        • Audio L/R
        • RGB
        HDMI 2
        HDMI v1.3
        Other connections
        • Headphone out
        • PC Audio in
        HDMI 3
        HDMI v1.3
        Ext 3
        • Audio L/R in
        • YPbPr

      • Power

        Mains power
        220 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 40°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.15 W
        Power consumption (typical)
        84  W
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.01
        Annual energy consumption
        122.64  kW·h
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        158  mm
        Product weight
        13  kg
        Set Width
        966  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        966  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Box height
        682  mm
        Box width
        1150  mm
        Set Height
        593  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.5  kg
        Set Depth
        41.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        641  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        242  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        16  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
          • Annual energy consumption is calculated using the typical power consumption of 4 hours per day, 365 days per year.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
