Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Be part of the action!
Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light, on two sides of the TV, from the back of the screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the picture, creating an immersive viewing experience. With Ambilight Spectra 2 movies truly come to life!
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.
100 Hz Clear LCD creates extreme motion sharpness. The Double Frame Rate Insertion increases the sharpness of motion reproduction to more than twice that of conventional LCD, resulting in a performance with a response time of 2 milliseconds. Now you can enjoy clear images even with fast on-screen motion.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.
A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.
This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.
Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.
The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
