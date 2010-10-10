Ambilight Spectra 2 widens the viewing experience

Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light, on two sides of the TV, from the back of the screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the picture, creating an immersive viewing experience. With Ambilight Spectra 2 movies truly come to life!