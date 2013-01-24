Home
Professional LED TV

40HFL2819D/12
1 Awards
  Great value in a modern design
    Professional LED TV

    40HFL2819D/12
    1 Awards

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking.

    Professional LED TV

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

    Professional LED TV

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Great value in a modern design

      with power-saving LED technology

      • 40" Studio
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port at the side of your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy-to-use on screen content browser.

      Welcome page on screen display

      Welcome page on screen display

      A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

      Volume limitation

      This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Side controls locking

      Selecting the option in the setup menu to lock or unlock access to the side controls of the TV prevents unauthorised access to the TV menu, saving the hotelier the time and effort of re-installing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        102  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        40  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Colour cabinet
        Black
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Clear Sound

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        1
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Side Connections
        • Audio L/R in
        • CVBS in
        • Headphones Out
        • USB 2.0
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        • PC-In VGA
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Side Control
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Welcome Page (.png)
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000-page Smart Text
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • 14:9
        • 14:9 zoom
        • 16:9
        • Automatic
        • Subtitle
        • Cinema
        Remote control
        22AV1407A/12
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control (4 x)
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • WMV9/VC1
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • M4A
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        EU Energy Label power
        63  W
        Energy Label Class
        A
        Annual energy consumption
        91  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        923  mm
        Set Height
        551  mm
        Set Depth
        79/98  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        923  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        587  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        217  mm
        Product weight
        9.85  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and safety brochure
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

