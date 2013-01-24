Home
LongLife

Battery

3R12LS1A/10
  • Top low-drain device batteries Top low-drain device batteries Top low-drain device batteries
    LongLife Battery

    3R12LS1A/10

    Top low-drain device batteries

    For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits

    Top low-drain device batteries

    For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits

      Top low-drain device batteries

      • 3R12
      • Zinc Carbon

      High-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

      The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low energy consuming devices.

      Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

      These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

      The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        3R12 Zinc Chloride
        Battery voltage
        4.5  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Zinc Chloride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        Carton
        Packaging type
        Foil

      • Technical specifications

        Shelf life
        3 years
        Interchangeable with
        3R12

      • Dimensions

        Inner carton dimensions WxDxH
        160 x 240 x 50 mm
        Master carton quantity
        48
        Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
        250 x 335 x 120 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        79 x 114 x 22 mm

