Search terms
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls. See all benefits
The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low energy consuming devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
Power
Green Specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions