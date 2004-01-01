Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Great value in a modern design
With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.
Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port at the side of your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy-to-use on screen content browser.
This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Selecting the option in the setup menu to lock or unlock access to the front and side controls of the TV prevents unauthorised access to the TV menu, saving the hotelier the time and effort of re-installing.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.
A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.
