Professional LED TV

39HFL2808D/12
  Great value in a modern design
    Professional LED TV

    39HFL2808D/12

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient Hospitality LED TV, you will enjoy efficient installation via USB cloning and dedicated hospitality features like menu and control locking.

      Great value in a modern design

      with power-saving LED technology

      • 39" Studio
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port at the side of your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy-to-use on screen content browser.

      Volume limitation

      This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Front/Side controls locking

      Selecting the option in the setup menu to lock or unlock access to the front and side controls of the TV prevents unauthorised access to the TV menu, saving the hotelier the time and effort of re-installing.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Welcome message on screen display

      A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        39  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        99  cm
        Colour cabinet
        Black
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        100,000:1
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        • DVB-C MPEG2*
        • DVB-T MPEG2*
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Side Control
        • 1 Ch-List (Analogue+DVB-T or C)
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        • Welcome Page (.png)
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Autofill
        • Autozoom
        • Unscaled
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Prison mode
        TXT, USB Subtitle blocking
        Teletext
        1000-page Smart Text
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Remote control
        22AV1107A/12

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16 W (2 x 8 W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Clear Sound

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Front/Side connections
        • Audio L/R in
        • CVBS in
        • Headphones Out
        • USB 2.0
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        • PC-In VGA
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.3 W
        Energy Label Class
        A
        EU Energy Label power
        59  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.3
        Annual energy consumption
        86  kW·h

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and safety brochure
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        175  mm
        Product weight
        8.7  kg
        Set Width
        893  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        893  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Box height
        702  mm
        Box width
        1085  mm
        Set Height
        530  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.4  kg
        Set Depth
        76.6  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        570  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        220  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.5  kg

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

