Discontinued
349X7FJEW/00
Advanced design, panoramic views
This Philips UltraWide 34” display will amaze you with its Crystalclear 3440x1440 images and brilliant colors. Its fascinating UltraWide display with height adjustablity gives you a panoramic view of the world.
X Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
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NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931