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Discontinued

BrillianceCurved UltraWide LCD display

349X7FJEW/00

Advanced design, panoramic views

This Philips UltraWide 34” display will amaze you with its Crystalclear 3440x1440 images and brilliant colors. Its fascinating UltraWide display with height adjustablity gives you a panoramic view of the world.

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for your greatest creations

Advanced design, panoramic views

  • X Line

  • 34" (86.36 cm)

  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)

DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

HDMI for quick digital connection

Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  7. sRGB Area based on CIE1931