346P1CRH/00
Master every task in a crisp panoramic view
The Philips Brilliance curved WQHD display with DisplayHDR 400 gives crisp, outstanding visuals. USB-C and a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello increase your productivity.
P Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
When connecting to USB-C, if your PC doesn't support HBR3, please switch the USB hub setting to USB 2.0 and the resolution will support 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Maximum number of external displays that can be supported: 1 by using USB-C, 2 by using DP
The maximum external monitor resolution will depend on bandwidth limitation.
If your monitor is connected with USB-C and the PC supports HBR3, you can have MST function with a max resolution of 3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz in the primary monitor and 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz in the secondary monitor. If not, please change the USB setting of the primary monitor to USB 2.0 via the OSD setting to have MST function
If using MST over DP, both the primary and secondary monitor need to be set to DP out extend mode via the monitor's OSD setting and the maximum resolution of both the primary and the secondary monitor can only be 3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.