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Discontinued

QHD LCD monitor

272B8QJEB/01

Crystal-clear image

Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Quad HD monitor. Crystal-clear Quad HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

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efficient performance for maximum productivity

Crystal-clear image

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail

The 10-bit display delivers rich color depth with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing for re-creating smooth, natural colors without gradations and color banding.

Designed to meet environmental standards

Designed for sustainability, and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.