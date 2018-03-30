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Discontinued

LCD monitor

271B8QJEB/00

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

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for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.