Search terms

1

Professional LED LCD TV

26HFL3232D/10
  • Perfectly reliable for your guests Perfectly reliable for your guests Perfectly reliable for your guests
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED LCD TV

    26HFL3232D/10

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED LCD TV

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED LCD TV

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Perfectly reliable for your guests

      Philips Hospitality LED LCD TV

      • 26" EasySuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T MPEG 2/4
      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

      Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

      The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, MP3 music and video files on most USB sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot on the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on-screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Welcome message on screen display

      A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

      Volume limitation

      This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Programmable Switch On Channel

      Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Advanced EPG and channel list

      The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

      One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        26  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        66  cm
        Colour cabinet
        High gloss black deco front with black cabinet
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Active Control
        • Colour Enhancement
        • Colour Transient Improvement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • Digital Noise Reduction
        • Luminance Transient Improver
        • Progressive scan
        • Sharpness Adjustment
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Automatic skin tone correction
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
        • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
        Display screen type
        LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        150,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Peak Luminance ratio
        80  %
        Screen enhancement
        Anti-Reflection coated screen

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL I
        • PAL B/G
        • SECAM B/G
        • SECAM L/L'
        • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
        Digital TV
        DVB-T MPEG4
        Number of Pre-set Channels
        999
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • JPEG Still pictures
        • Slideshow files (.alb)

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug and Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Fine Tuning
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Side Control
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        Sleep Timer
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        Remote control type
        22AV1104B (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        Teletext enhancements
        • Fast text
        • Programme information Line

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Safety
        Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 5 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Smart Sound
        Sound System
        Nicam Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        Number of Scarts
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Front/Side connections
        • Audio L/R in
        • CVBS in
        • Headphones Out
        • USB 2.0
        • HDMI v1.3
        Ext 1 Scart
        • Audio L/R
        • RGB
        • CVBS in/out
        HDMI 1
        HDMI v1.3
        Other connections
        • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Common Interface
        Ext 2
        • Audio L/R in
        • YPbPr in

      • Power

        Mains power
        220–240 V, 50 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 40°C
        Standby power consumption
        0.15 W
        Power consumption (typical)
        37  W
        Annual energy consumption
        54.02  kW·h
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3100/10
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        170  mm
        Product weight
        5.2  kg
        Set Width
        637  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        637  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        75 x 75 mm
        Box height
        525  mm
        Box width
        810  mm
        Set Height
        411  mm
        Set Depth
        51.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        447  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        170  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        5.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
          • Annual energy consumption is calculated using the typical power consumption of 4 hours per day, 365 days per year.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.