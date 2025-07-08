24M2N3200NF/00
Broaden your gaming horizon
This 24-inch IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its 144Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.
Evnia 3000
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your devices and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving the experience of playing twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for those who play fast-paced, competitive games.
Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
The monitor may look different from feature images.
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