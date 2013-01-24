Home
LED solutions

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the current LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle-free! See all benefits

      Next generation festoon

      LED technology is everywhere...even in your car!

      • Festoon

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        24  V
        Wattage
        1  W
        Base
        SV 8.5
        Application
        Interior light
        Type
        Festoon

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Weight and dimensions

        Diameter
        38  mm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

