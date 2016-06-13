Search terms

    LCD monitor

    243S5LSB/00

    Essential features, efficient performance

    The Philips LED display using PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

    LED technology for vivid colours

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analogue)
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.6 inch/59.9 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.272 x 0.272 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colours
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      10,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H)/160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30-83 kHz (H) / 56-76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Plug and Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Brightness/Back
      • 4:3 Wide/Up
      • Auto/Down
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      On mode
      16.7 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode - White (flashing)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      551 x 420 x 220  mm
      Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
      600 x 415 x 118  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      551 x 344 x 52  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.00  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.66  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.22  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%–80%  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 6.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • SEMKO
      • TCO Certified
      • cETLus
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • BSMI
      • PSB
      • RCM
      • UKRAINIAN
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Colour
      Black
      Finish
      Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, Power
      Monitor with stand
      yes
      User Documentation
      yes

