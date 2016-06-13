SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
LED technology for vivid colours
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Mercury Free eco-friendly display
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
Signal Input
VGA (Analogue)
DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
Sync Input
Separate Sync
Sync on Green
Picture/Display
Panel Size
23.6 inch/59.9 cm
Aspect ratio
16:9
LCD panel type
TFT-LCD
Backlight type
W-LED system
Pixel pitch
0.272 x 0.272 mm
Optimum resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness
250
cd/m²
Display colours
16.7 M
Contrast ratio (typical)
1000:1
SmartContrast
10,000,000:1
Response time (typical)
5
ms
Viewing angle
170º (H)/160º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Effective viewing area
521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
Scanning Frequency
30-83 kHz (H) / 56-76 Hz (V)
sRGB
Yes
Convenience
Plug and Play Compatibility
DDC/CI
Mac OS X
sRGB
Windows 7
Windows 8
User convenience
Power On/Off
Menu/OK
Brightness/Back
4:3 Wide/Up
Auto/Down
OSD Languages
Brazil Portuguese
Czech
Dutch
English
Finnish
French
German
Greek
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Swedish
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Ukrainian
Other convenience
Kensington lock
VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
Stand
Tilt
-5/20
degree
Power
Power supply
Built-in
100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz
Off mode
0.5 W (typ.)
On mode
16.7 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
Standby mode
0.5 W (typ.)
Power LED indicator
Operation - White
Standby mode - White (flashing)
Dimensions
Product with stand (mm)
551 x 420 x 220
mm
Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
600 x 415 x 118
mm
Product without stand (mm)
551 x 344 x 52
mm
Weight
Product with packaging (kg)
5.00
kg
Product with stand (kg)
3.66
kg
Product without stand (kg)
3.22
kg
Operating conditions
Altitude
Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)