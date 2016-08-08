ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

240B7QPTEB/01

Crisp views, efficient performance

The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

See all benefits

with PowerSensor

Crisp views, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 24 (24.1" / 61.1 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to create a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires all over.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse