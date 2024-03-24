ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

LCD monitor, LED backlight

Discontinued

Support

LCD monitor, LED backlight

227E4LSB/00

LCD monitor, LED backlight

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 593.5 kB
  • 24 March 2024

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 86.9 kB
  • 14 June 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you