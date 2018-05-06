Discontinued
221B8LHEB/01
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.
B Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.