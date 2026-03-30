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  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

220P4LPYEB/00

Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post-consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
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with PowerSensor saves energy bills

Sustainable eco design display

  • P Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

  • 1680 x 1050

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

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