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LCD monitor with LED backlight

Discontinued

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LCD monitor with LED backlight

196V3LAB5/00

LCD monitor with LED backlight

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Driverswindows7

  • version: 196V3LSB2
  • ZIP file, 8.2 kB
  • 29 September 2011

Smartcontrolsoftware

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 460.3 kB
  • 20 July 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 20 July 2026

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