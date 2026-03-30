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  • Ergonomic business display enhances productivity
  • Ergonomic business display enhances productivity
  • Ergonomic business display enhances productivity
  • Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with LED backlight

190BL1CB/00

Ergonomic business display enhances productivity
With features like SmartImage, Front Stereo Audio, USB port and Ergo base, the energy-efficient 190BL1 business display enhances your productivity
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Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

  • B Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

  • Format 16:10

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

70 mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

Tilt and swivel adjustment for the ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backwards or forwards.

Technical specifications

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