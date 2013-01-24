Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

172B9TN/01
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/1/172b9tn_01/172b9tn_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    for more information, download here

    LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    172B9TN/01

    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all others

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      • B Line
      • 17" (43.2 cm)
      • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
      SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

      SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

      This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

      Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

      Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

      For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD (TN)
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        17 inch/43.2 cm
        Effective viewing area
        337.9 (H) x 270.3 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        96 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.264 x 0.264 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H)/160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 87%*, sRGB 103%*
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–85 kHz (H) / 48–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Touch

        Touch technology
        Projected capacitive
        Touch points
        10 points
        Touch method
        Stylus, Finger, Glove*
        Touch interface
        USB
        Touch glass hardness
        7 H
        Touch glass coating
        Glare
        Touch active area
        337.9 mm (H) x 270.3 mm (V)
        Operating system
        Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7; Android 7.1 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.4; certain Linux versions*
        Palm rejection area
        >= 30 x 30 mm
        Ingress protection
        IP65 - front only
        Sealability
        Touchscreen sealed to bezel; Touchscreen sealed to LCD

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 1.4
        USB
        USB 3.1 x 2 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • Brightness
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Power

        ECO mode
        7.7 W (typ.)
        On mode
        9.14 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Energy Label Class
        A
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product without stand (mm)
        376 x 322 x 45  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        445 x 420 x 159  mm

      • Weight

        Product without stand (kg)
        3.26  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.67  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC/BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • EPA
        • UKRAINIAN
        • ICES-003
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        HDMI cable, USB-A to B cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes
        Accessory
        Stylus touch pen x 1 (black)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
          • Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.