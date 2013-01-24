Search terms
Maximum white light
The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100K colour temperature, significantly whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more vision* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum white light
The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100K colour temperature, significantly whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more vision* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits
Maximum white light
The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100K colour temperature, significantly whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more vision* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum white light
The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100K colour temperature, significantly whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more vision* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.
Maximum white light with a colour temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
Light output improved by up to 60% enables you to be seen more clearly by other road users. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.
WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Lifetime
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outer pack information
Marketing specifications