WhiteVision

Headlights

12972WHVB1
    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100K colour temperature, significantly whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more vision* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety. See all benefits

    Maximum white light

      Maximum white light

      Maximum whiteness, ultimate brightness

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 55 W
      • Style
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      100% road legal, 100% intense white light

      WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

      Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

      Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light with a colour temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

      Light output improved by up to 60% enables you to be seen more clearly by other road users. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.

      White Xenon effect for a high-end look

      WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Designation
        H7 WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E1 22Z
        Base
        PX26d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1500 ±10%  lm
        Colour temperature
        up to 3700 K

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450 hrs

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972WHVB1
        Ordering code
        36987830

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900371611
        EAN1
        8727900371604
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Width
        3.7  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        22.92  g
        Net weight per piece
        12  g

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.496  kg
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Length
        20.1  cm
        Width
        19.4  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Intense white Xenon effect

          • Compared to standard halogen lamps
          • *Application varies per bulb type