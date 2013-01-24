Home
WhiteVision

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12961NBVB2
    -{discount-value}

    Safety has never been so attractive

    Philips WhiteVision adds an intense white Xenon look to your car position lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Intense white Xenon effect

      • Type of lamp: W5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 5 W

      100% road legal, up to 100% intense white light

      WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

      Light output improved by up to 60% enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.

      Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

      Philips WhiteVision signalling lighting headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of up to 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money.

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      White Xenon effect for a high-end look

      WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        W5W
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Application
        • Door light
        • Entry light
        • Glove compartment light
        • Interior
        • Reading light
        • Side indicator
        • Stop light
        • Rear headlight
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        W5W

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        up to 4500  K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        • 12258WHVSM
        • 12961NBVB2
        Ordering code
        39204330

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8727900392043
        EAN3
        8727900392050

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        9.0  g
        Height
        12.8  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1.3  g
        Width
        2.7  cm

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        180  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        15  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Intense white Xenon effect

