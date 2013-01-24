Bright lights for the interior of your car

Whether for dome or reading lights, the glove compartment or the boot, your light requirements and taste may differ. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lamps for superior visibility and style. Choose from a comfortable warm white (4000 Kelvin) and daylight effect (6000 Kelvin). Bright and stylish, this light will change your driving experience. Whether you are searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you are trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now do so with a bright interior light.