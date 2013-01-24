Search terms
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision adds an intense white Xenon look to your car position lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Light output improved by up to 60% enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.
Philips WhiteVision signalling lighting headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of up to 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money.
With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.
Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.
