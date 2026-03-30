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  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.

Discontinued

Ultinon LEDcar interior and signalling bulb

11961ULWX2

Bright signals. Stylish driving.
For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Ultinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights with 6000 K daylight effect are bright and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.
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Durable LED quality

Bright signals. Stylish driving.

  • LED-T10 [~W5W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect

  • Position, interior

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your interior and exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicator signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

Brighter signals for improved safety

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Bright signalling lights ensure that you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights—the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. .