Get up to 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important for a safer drive. With an intense, bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED car headlights improve visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight-like effect, you'll always prefer LED lighting. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win: choose Philips LED upgrades and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.