X-tremeUltinon LED

car headlight bulb

11005XUWX2
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [˜HB3/HB4] headlight bulbs for your car, offering up to +200% more brightness. See all benefits

      Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

      Bright white LED headlights for a high-end look

      • LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
      • 5800 K
      • up to +200% brighter light
      • Advanced automotive system

      Get up to 200% brighter light for superior visibility

      Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important for a safer drive. With an intense, bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED car headlights improve visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight-like effect, you'll always prefer LED lighting. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win: choose Philips LED upgrades and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

      5800 kelvin colour temperature for crisp, white light

      With a colour temperature of up to 5800 kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight, based on automotive-grade quality LUXEON technology, produces a bright, white, daylight-like beam. Clearer vision means that drivers are better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as they illuminate the terrain ahead more clearly, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting night-time drive.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

      Powerful, bright light exactly where you need it

      The best headlights are not simply the brightest. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is easy. It's what you do with that extra light that matters. Unfocused bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform beam pattern is precision-designed to meet road-safety regulations for halogen headlights. Better-directed light gives greater visibility, making you a better, safer night-time driver.

      Durable headlights that can last as long as your car

      You want bright, stylish headlights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed bulbs. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Providing more intense light, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED products show superior durability. Features like Philips AirFlux and Philips AirCool heat-management systems help them last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded in that timeframe, your stylish new headlights should last the lifetime of your car.

      Innovative heat-management systems for longer lifetime

      LED headlight bulbs generate heat that needs controlling. Philips AirFlux and AirCool technologies are smart cooling systems that divert heat away from the light's critical components. By increasing heat resistance, Philips LED headlights last longer than other comparable products currently on the market. But durable lights are not just about convenience and value for money, they're also about safety. You don't want your lights to fail while in use. With Philips LED lights, you can drive worry-free.

      Philips automotive lighting for the highest quality

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lights because, when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, so drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it's recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you're ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8727900398755
        EAN3
        8727900398762

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        • P22d
        • P20d
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        [~HB3]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation LED Type
        LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
        Technical features
        • AirCool
        • SafeBeam

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        25  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        • Brighter
        • Stronger
        • Whiter

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        Up to 5800  K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11005XUWX2
        Ordering code
        39875531

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        27.2  cm
        Length
        38.1  cm
        Net weight per piece
        5244  g
        Width
        16  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        5507  kg

      • Packed product information

        Height
        8.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight per piece
        524  g
        Width
        14.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        12
        Pack Quantity
        6

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 12 years

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
          • LED-HL [~HB3/HB4] provides up to 200% brighter light compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.