Up to 160% brighter light*

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Upgrade them for that new-car LED look. Boost long-range visibility for night driving and short-range brightness for spotting other road users and hazards. With SafeBeam technology, Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 160%*. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you see, the better you perform, and the faster you react, the safer you are. So defeat darkness, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.