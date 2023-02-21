Multi-purpose LED projector light
LPL81X1/10
200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight Daylight Colour Match (CRI 95) Aluminium Housing, Rechargeable
LUMRC120X1/10
High-quality LEDs 90 lm/10 lm pointer Battery lasts up to 10 hours IK07 chocs resistant
LUMRC120B1/10
High-quality LEDs 90 lm/10 lm pointer Battery lasts up to 10 hours IK07 chocs resistant
LPL18B1
High Quality LED x 5 85 lm +20 lm pointer Up to 8 h Autonomy Powered with 3 AAA batteries
LPL28RECHX1
High Quality LED 145 lm + 120 lm pointer Robust Aluminium Housing Rechargeable with USB
LPL67X1
200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco Versatile hands-free use 100 lm spotlight on the top Long-life battery up to 4 H
LPL19B1
High Quality LED x 6 130 lm +20 lm pointer Up to 11h Autonomy / 3 x AAA Water and Dust Protected IP54
LUMRC220X1/10
300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco Versatile hands-free use Battery lasts up to 8 hours Robust work light
X60UVPIX1/10
500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight + UV Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h) High CRI and UV leak-detector
X60PILLX1/10
500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 10 h) Ergonomic and foldable
X60POCKX1/10
300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco 100 lm Spotlight Battery life: 3.5 h (Eco: 7 h) Compact and flexible
X60LINEX1/10
300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco 120 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 8 h) Durable with broad light beam
