It is a source of pleasure, but also a duty, to always search for better quality, better reliability, better performance, and better safety
Instant-on technology for powerful brightness
Philips Ultinon Pro LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner.
360° beam pattern for superior visibility
Its 360° angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
Plug-and-play design for simple replacement
Thanks to the built-in constant IC driver, Philips Ultinon Pro LED bulbs work within 9-32 volt systems and are electrically compatible with most cars and trucks.
HeatShield technology for longer lifetime
Philips Ultinon Pro T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance
Why us?
We own 420 patent families and file 50 new patents each year
We have transformed our first R&D laboratory into a museum, so we can always remember where everything started.
Each product is checked more than 30 times before door
We are so careful and obsessed about every detail that even the packaging protecting the light source are subject to the toughest tests.
We improve road users’ safety by equipping 5.5 million cars
We have asked over 10,000 users for their feedback in order to help us improve and provide even better innovations.