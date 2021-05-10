The Sonicare 9900 Prestige comes with a Premium A3 brush head

that provides all the cleaning, whitening and gum health benefits you need. You shouldn't need to change the default all-in-one Clean mode, which provides the dentist-recommended two-minute brushing routine, with a six-segment brush pacer.

If you would like to customise it further, you can do so easily in the Sonicare app. There are five modes to choose between.

Clean mode (default)

Brushing time: 2 minutes

This mode removes plaque with superior efficiency in a two-minute programme.

Deep Clean mode

Brushing time: 3 minutes

An extended version of the Clean mode, Deep Clean is the ideal choice for paying extra attention to trouble spots.



White+ mode

Brushing time: 2 minutes 40 seconds

Great for removing surface stains caused by things like coffee and tea. The extra 40 seconds let you focus on polishing your front teeth.



Gum Health mode

Brushing time : 3 minutes 20 seconds

This mode adds extra time with reduced power, designed to gently massage your gums for improved circulation and better gum health.



Sensitive mode