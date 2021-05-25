My Philips Sonicare toothbrush does not charge

Is your Philips Sonicare toothbrush not charging? Use these possible causes and solutions to try and solve this charging issue yourself.

Not using the original charger



The DiamondClean series requires different glass chargers. Although the chargers may look the same, they are not compatible. See the table below to check if you are using the correct charger with your Sonicare Toothbrush.

Handle Name DiamondClean DiamondClean Smart DiamondClean 9000 Code on bottom of handle HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937 HX992, HX993 HX991 Code on bottom of charger base HX9100 Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001 Type: CBA5001, CBA4001 Make sure that you use the original charger that came with your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. The charger that came with your toothbrush may not be compatible with another Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.The DiamondClean series requires different glass chargers. Although the chargers may look the same, they are not compatible. See the table below to check if you are using the correct charger with your Sonicare Toothbrush.

Toothbrush is not fully charged Place your toothbrush handle on the charger. If you see the battery indicator light blinking, or if you hear a beep, it means that your toothbrush is charging. Fully charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush for 24 hours.



If the flashing light turns off at some point during charging, this is normal.



Note: DailyClean 1100 model HX34.. models do not have a battery light. These toothbrushes beep twice when placed on the charger to indicate they are charging.

Socket is not working Try another appliance in the same socket. If that appliance is also not working, the issue might be with the socket. Try a different outlet to fully charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. You might need to reset a GFCI outlet.

Interferences Metal surfaces or other chargers may interfere with your charger. Make sure that the charger is not placed on a metal surface or near other chargers. Place the charger in a different position and try again.





Toothbrush is placed incorrectly in the charging glass or on the charging pad If your toothbrush comes with a charging glass or wireless charging pad, make sure that the bottom of your toothbrush is touching the centre of the charging glass or charging pad.