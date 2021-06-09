Home
Is my phone or tablet compatible with the NutriU App?

The NutriU app is compatible with Apple iPhones (version 5C or higher). If you’re using an iPhone, you'll need to have iOS 9.0 or higher installed. Android users will need Android 5 or higher.

The app can also be run on tablets, but as it is designed for smartphones you might not be able to view it correctly on a tablet.

Please find all technical requirements as well as info on which operating systems the app is compatible with and a list of smartphones it has been tested with at: http://philips.com/nutriu,

Troubleshooting

Device (2)
Performance (1)
Temperature issues (1)
Noise (1)

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
