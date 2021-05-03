If you would like to learn about drying or storing pasta you've made with your Philips pasta maker, please read on to find out how this works.
Can I dry or store pasta made in the Philips pasta maker?
Storing pasta made in your Philips pasta maker
Sprinkle flour on the pasta and then store them wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator.
Drying pasta
Leave your pasta on a kitchen counter for at least 24 hours and let it dry. After that, put the pasta in a box and leave the box open for another 4 days.