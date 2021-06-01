The juicing screw is blocked by the ingredients

If the juicing screw of your Philips masticating juicer is blocked by the ingredients, the appliance will automatically reverse to unblock, beep a few times and then switch off. When this has happened, press the ON/OFF button (located on top of the main unit of the appliance) to switch it on again.



If the appliance is still blocked, then press the ON/OFF button to switch it off again and unplug the appliance. Then, disassemble the squeezing system (please see the image below) and clean it before you use the appliance again.