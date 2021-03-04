Do you want to change the standard volume of a drink on your espresso machine? You can program the drink size using the MEMO function of your espresso machine.
How to adjust the drink volume of my Saeco espresso machine
Adjust the volume for espresso and coffee
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink volume. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for an espresso. If you want to adjust espresso lungo, coffee or café crema, press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust.
Instructions
- Press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust until the display shows memo
- Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts brewing your coffee
- Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount coffee
- Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred drink size
Adjust the volume for Cappuccino and Latte macchiato
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for a cappuccino. If you want to adjust latte macchiato, press and hold the latte macchiato button.
Instructions
- Make sure that the milk carafe is attached and contains enough milk
- Press and hold the cappuccino or latte macchiato button until the display shows memo
- Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts frothing milk
- Press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of foam. Your espresso machine will now start brewing your beverage
- Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of coffee
- Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred size
Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Saeco PicoBaristo espresso machine
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco PicoBaristo espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Saeco Incanto espresso machine
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco Incanto espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 3000 espresso machine
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 3000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine
The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.