If you would like to know how to best prepare food in your Philips Airfryer, we can help you. Just follow these tips and tricks.
How to best prepare food in my Philips Airfryer?
Set the right preparation time
The average preparation times of some popular ingredients can be found in the food table in the user manual, which can be downloaded from the support page of your Philips Airfryer.
The settings mentioned are just indications. These settings may be adapted depending on the origin, size and shape of the ingredients:
- Smaller and lesser quantities of ingredients need a slightly shorter preparation time
- Larger and higher quantities of ingredients need a slightly longer preparation time
- Home-made dough needs a longer preparation time than pre-made dough
- If you prepare premade food, check the oven temperature on the packaging, lower it by 20 degrees Celsius and start with half of the cooking time. Keep checking the food to make sure it does not brown too fast.
Preparation of large snacks, meat or fragile food
When you prepare large snacks, meat or fragile food in your Philips Airfryer, put one layer on the bottom of the basket. Make sure the bottom of the basket is not completely covered so that hot air can still circulate around the ingredients.
Preparation of cakes, quiches, muffins or breads
Do not fill the oven tray or baking dish more than halfway, as the dough will rise during airfrying. If you put too much dough in the tray or baking dish, the rising dough may touch the heating element and the top may get burned. Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.