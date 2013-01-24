Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Help, Support and Updates

Register your Philips TV

Register your TV

 

Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new TV. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
Sign up to My Philips
Software Updates

Software updates

 

Keep your Philips TV performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
Find updates
Support Platform

Support platform

 

The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips TV troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your TV back on track in no time.
Find a solution
Contact us

Contact us 

 

We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips TV or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email, or online chat.
Contact Philips
Back to Top

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.