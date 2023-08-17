Search terms

Masthead:FC Barcelona Partnership

FC Barcelona meets Ambilight TV

 
With integrated lights that bring the action right in front of you, Dolby Atmos, and Smart TV functionality, Philips Ambilight TV takes you closer to the game than ever before.

Ambilight TV with Gundogdu

“Obviously always on my Ambilight TV”

 

FC Barcelona player Gündoğan shares his love for Ambilight TV. From movie nights to gaming sessions and cooking shows, Ambilight TV changes everything for him.

Behind the Scenes: Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV

Behind the Scenes: Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV


Peek behind the scenes of the making of Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV video. See FC Barcelona player's genuine passion for Ambilight TV as we share his behind-the-scenes moments. 

Our favourite Ambilight TVs

Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV

Top of the range

OLED

Best picture, sound, and style

Learn more
Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - the one

Most popular

The One

With everything you need

Learn more
Compare all Philips TVs
FC Barcelona players Lewandowski

''Ambilight TV changed the way I watch TV''

 

Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona players Gundogdu

''Discover how Ambilight TV changes everything''

 

Ilkay Gundogan

Hear what FC Barcelona players think about Ambilight TV

Barca Players experience the WoW effect
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shares his Ambilight TV experience
Ambilight Changes Everything
  • Sergi Roberto watching Ambilight TV
  • Frenkie De Jong experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Ronald Araujo experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Oriol Romeu experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Marc-André ter Stegen experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Robert Lewandowski experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
  • Xavi experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV

    Ambilight TV
     Moments

    Discover more on Instagram
    Ambilight feature section

    Be there. Even when you can’t be.


    Ambilight TV’s responsive LEDs fill your wall with colorful light, amplifying and extending the action through your room. It’s like being there, without the queue for the snacks.

    Discover our top Ambilight TVs 

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips TV

    Ambilight TV
    OLED TVs
    the one
    Ambilight TV FC Barcelona
    Philips Gaming TV
    Home Sound
    Where to buy

    Philips Sound  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Fidelio
    Headphones App
    Party Speakers

    Support  

    TV Support
    Sound Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    Contact us
    User content terms of use

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Sitemap

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.